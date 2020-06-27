Atul Auto standalone net profit declines 68.08% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.91% to Rs 110.83 croreNet profit of Atul Auto declined 68.08% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.91% to Rs 110.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 165.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.37% to Rs 52.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.63% to Rs 617.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 661.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales110.83165.19 -33 617.51661.35 -7 OPM %5.0411.44 -11.5512.32 - PBDT5.7919.22 -70 73.4387.49 -16 PBT4.1817.79 -77 67.0381.95 -18 NP3.7611.78 -68 52.3953.12 -1
