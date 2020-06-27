Atul Auto standalone net profit declines 68.08% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.91% to Rs 110.83 crore

Net profit of Atul Auto declined 68.08% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.91% to Rs 110.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 165.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.37% to Rs 52.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.63% to Rs 617.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 661.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

110.83165.19617.51661.355.0411.4411.5512.325.7919.2273.4387.494.1817.7967.0381.953.7611.7852.3953.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)