Atul gains as board to mull buyback

Atul rose 2.27% to Rs 9933.60 after the company said its board will consider a share buyback on 25 March 2022.

As on 31 December 2021, promoters held 44.94% stake in Atul.

Atul is an integrated chemical company. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 17.58% to 155.43 crore on 44.86% increase in net sales to Rs 1,380.31 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

