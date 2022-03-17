Future Consumer Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Future Retail Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd and ABB India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 March 2022.

Future Retail Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd and ABB India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 March 2022.

Future Consumer Ltd lost 7.95% to Rs 6.02 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 48.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd crashed 7.46% to Rs 39.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd tumbled 4.98% to Rs 343.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33269 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27937 shares in the past one month.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd dropped 4.84% to Rs 333.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90227 shares in the past one month.

ABB India Ltd shed 3.22% to Rs 2119.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10466 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9707 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)