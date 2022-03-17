GTPL Hathway Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, Future Enterprises Ltd, Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd and Ganges Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 March 2022.

GTPL Hathway Ltd lost 11.49% to Rs 161 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9910 shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd crashed 10.43% to Rs 40.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77858 shares in the past one month.

Future Enterprises Ltd tumbled 9.62% to Rs 8.08. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd dropped 6.31% to Rs 52.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 69003 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18754 shares in the past one month.

Ganges Securities Ltd slipped 6.28% to Rs 126.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17167 shares in the past one month.

