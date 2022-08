AU Small Finance Bank completes capital raise of Rs 2500 crore

AU Small Finance Bank announced the successful completion of a total capital raise of Rs 2,500 crore comprising of Tier I capital of Rs 2,000 crore and Tier II capital of Rs 500 crore.

This takes the Bank's overall capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) from 19.4% to 25.7% (as on 30th Jun 2022 on pro-forma basis). The fresh capital will be used to support the Bank's growth plans over the medium term and will help maintain sufficient headroom over and above the regulatory capital adequacy requirements.

