Mahindra & Mahindra launches new brand of futuristic pickups - Bolero MaXX Pik-Up

Mahindra & Mahindra announced the launch of the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up, a new brand of futuristic pickups catering to the transport and logistics needs of modern India.

The company unveiled the brand with the launch of the Bolero MaXX PikUp City 3000 at an introductory price of Rs 7,68,000 onwards (ex-showroom), available with adown payment of Rs 25,000 and with attractive finance schemes.

