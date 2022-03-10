AU Small Finance Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1174.6, up 2.58% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.44% in last one year as compared to a 10.59% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.81% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1174.6, up 2.58% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.7% on the day, quoting at 16623.05. The Sensex is at 55724.49, up 1.97%. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has slipped around 11.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 9.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33815.45, up 3.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1178.95, up 2.98% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 37.77 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

