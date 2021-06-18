Aurobindo Pharma Ltd down for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 948.25, down 1.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 21.04% in last one year as compared to a 52.16% rally in NIFTY and a 40.99% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 948.25, down 1.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 15587.55. The Sensex is at 52019.44, down 0.58%.Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has lost around 6.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14081.6, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 946.85, down 1.49% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd jumped 21.04% in last one year as compared to a 52.16% rally in NIFTY and a 40.99% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 18.12 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

