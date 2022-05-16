Aurobindo Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 550.35, down 2.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 45.09% in last one year as compared to a 6.09% rally in NIFTY and a 9.22% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 550.35, down 2.17% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 15832.4. The Sensex is at 52949.07, up 0.29%.Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has eased around 18.31% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12629.5, down 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.6 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

