Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit declines 12.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Ausom Enterprise declined 12.73% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3844.17% to Rs 47.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.47.331.204.92130.835.325.975.275.974.735.42

