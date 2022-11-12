Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit declines 12.73% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 3844.17% to Rs 47.33 croreNet profit of Ausom Enterprise declined 12.73% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3844.17% to Rs 47.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales47.331.20 3844 OPM %4.92130.83 -PBDT5.325.97 -11 PBT5.275.97 -12 NP4.735.42 -13
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
