Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit declines 12.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3844.17% to Rs 47.33 crore

Net profit of Ausom Enterprise declined 12.73% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3844.17% to Rs 47.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales47.331.20 3844 OPM %4.92130.83 -PBDT5.325.97 -11 PBT5.275.97 -12 NP4.735.42 -13

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:16 IST

