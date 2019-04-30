Australia Market extends losses on soft China data, ahead of election

Headline equities of the Australian market closed down on Tuesday, 30 April 2019, as lacklustre Chinese factory activity data rekindling concerns about the health of the global economy. Political uncertainty is also weighing on sentiment, weeks ahead of the May 18 election. Investors now await the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting later in the day for clues on the interest rate outlook. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index declined 29.49 points, or 0.46%, at 6,330 points, while the broader All Ordinaries dropped 27.94 points, or 0.43%, at 6,421.70.
Reading on the official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing unexpectedly fell to 50.1 in April from March's reading of 50.5 stoking concerns about the economic state of China and pressuring Asian equities lower. Data from a private business survey, the Caixin/Markit factory PMI, fell to 50.2 in April lower than the March reading of 50.8. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below that signals contraction.
Political uncertainty is also weighing on sentiment in Australia, weeks ahead of the May 18 election. Prime Minister Scott Morrison clashed with opposition Labor leader Bill Shorten on Monday over tax, climate change and national security in a televised debate hours after a poll showed the race narrowing.
Investors now await a raft of economic data from the euro zone and will also focus on the commencement of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting that will determine the future trajectory of interest rates in the United States. The US central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates steady as policymakers balance recent stronger-than-expected U. S. economic growth against sluggish inflation.
Meanwhile, trade negotiations between the U. S. and China are set to resume in Beijing later in the day. Trade talks between the world's dominant economies are in the decisive phase that will determine whether a final agreement is possible, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday of negotiations with China. Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer travel to Beijing this week for another round of talks with Chinese negotiators starting Tuesday, and they will meet next week in Washington to try to finalize a deal that President Donald Trump has demanded to repair what he calls and unfair and unbalanced relationship.
Trump imposed steep punitive tariffs on more than $250 billion in imports from China, and Beijing has retaliated with duties on $110 billion in US goods. US businesses nationwide report that the tariffs are raising costs on key inputs for production, and the uncertainty is causing them to delay investments and hiring.
Shares of financials declined ahead of their earnings results this week. Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank were down in a range of 0.1% to 0.7%.
Energy shares extended their red streak into a fifth consecutive session. Shares of oil explorers Santos and Woodside Petroleum shed 1.4% and 1.5%, respectively.
Materials shares declined as investors booked profits, with mining behemoth BHP Group and its rival Rio Tinto , fell 1.6% and 2.3%, respectively
Super Retail Group's shares gained 4.5% after new CEO Anthony Heraghty revealed strong sales growth at its network of consumer brands so far this half. Like-for-like sales at Supercheap Auto were up 4.3% for the 17 weeks to April 27, up 4% at Rebel Sport and up 5.3% at 5.3%, the company said on Tuesday.
Shares of Aveo Group was up by 11% before it went into a trading halt pending an announcement. Trading volumes were 4.3 million today compared to an average of 1.2 million. The stock traded at $2.13 before the pause, up from yesterday's $1.93 closing price. The stock was up 2.6% yesterday.
JB Hi-Fi shares declined 1.6% after reaffirmed its full-year profit guidance after third-quarter sales growth across all three of its businesses. Domain Holdings was down 5.8% after the real estate listing company said its total revenue was down six% in the three months to March 31.
CURRENCY: The Australian dollar was little changed against the U. S. dollar on Tuesday as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the announcement of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday. The Australian dollar was quoted at $0.7054, compared to $0.7055 on Monday.
