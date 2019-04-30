Australia Market extends losses on soft China data, ahead of election

Headline equities of market closed down on Tuesday, 30 April 2019, as lacklustre Chinese factory activity data rekindling concerns about the health of the global Political uncertainty is also weighing on sentiment, weeks ahead of the May 18 election. Investors now await the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting later in the day for clues on the interest rate outlook. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index declined 29.49 points, or 0.46%, at 6,330 points, while the broader All Ordinaries dropped 27.94 points, or 0.43%, at 6,421.70.

Reading on the official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing unexpectedly fell to 50.1 in April from March's reading of 50.5 stoking concerns about the economic state of and pressuring Asian equities lower. Data from a private business survey, the Caixin/Markit factory PMI, fell to 50.2 in April lower than the March reading of 50.8. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below that signals contraction.

Political uncertainty is also weighing on sentiment in Australia, weeks ahead of the May 18 election. clashed with opposition on Monday over tax, climate change and national security in a televised debate hours after a poll showed the race narrowing.

Investors now await a raft of economic data from the euro zone and will also focus on the commencement of the (FOMC) meeting that will determine the future trajectory of interest rates in the The is widely expected to hold interest rates steady as policymakers balance recent stronger-than-expected U. S. economic growth against sluggish inflation.

Meanwhile, trade negotiations between the U. S. and are set to resume in later in the day. Trade talks between the world's dominant economies are in the decisive phase that will determine whether a final agreement is possible, said Monday of negotiations with Mnuchin and US Robert Lighthizer travel to this week for another round of talks with Chinese negotiators starting Tuesday, and they will meet next week in to try to finalize a deal that has demanded to repair what he calls and unfair and unbalanced relationship.

Trump imposed steep punitive tariffs on more than $250 billion in imports from China, and has retaliated with duties on $110 billion in US goods. US businesses nationwide report that the tariffs are raising costs on key inputs for production, and the uncertainty is causing them to delay investments and hiring.

Shares of financials declined ahead of their earnings results this week. Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Westpac, Commonwealth and were down in a range of 0.1% to 0.7%.

extended their red streak into a fifth consecutive session. Shares of and shed 1.4% and 1.5%, respectively.

Materials shares declined as investors booked profits, with behemoth and its rival , fell 1.6% and 2.3%, respectively

Super Retail Group's shares gained 4.5% after new revealed strong sales growth at its network of consumer brands so far this half. Like-for-like sales at Supercheap Auto were up 4.3% for the 17 weeks to April 27, up 4% at and up 5.3% at 5.3%, the company said on Tuesday.

Shares of was up by 11% before it went into a trading halt pending an announcement. Trading volumes were 4.3 million today compared to an average of 1.2 million. The stock traded at $2.13 before the pause, up from yesterday's $1.93 closing price. The stock was up 2.6% yesterday.

shares declined 1.6% after reaffirmed its full-year profit guidance after third-quarter sales growth across all three of its businesses. was down 5.8% after the listing company said its total revenue was down six% in the three months to March 31.

CURRENCY: dollar was little changed against the U. S. dollar on Tuesday as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the announcement of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday. dollar was quoted at $0.7054, compared to $0.7055 on Monday.

