Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 463.95 points or 1.53% at 30707.63 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 2.8%), Cummins India Ltd (up 2.23%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.01%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.95%),Escorts Kubota Ltd (up 1.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.53%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.34%), MRF Ltd (up 1.3%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.04%), and Tata Motors Ltd (up 0.74%).

On the other hand, Uno Minda Ltd (down 0.33%), moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 589.14 or 0.98% at 60548.99.

The Nifty 50 index was up 166.95 points or 0.94% at 17953.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 108.16 points or 0.38% at 28796.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.4 points or 0.59% at 8906.89.

On BSE,1949 shares were trading in green, 987 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 10:00 IST

