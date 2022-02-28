Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 222.86 points or 0.9% at 24540.79 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.14%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.14%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 2.13%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.36%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.14%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.11%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.1%), Cummins India Ltd (down 0.66%), and Bosch Ltd (down 0.34%).

On the other hand, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 2.93%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 1.13%), and Escorts Ltd (up 0.89%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 157 or 0.28% at 56015.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 57.4 points or 0.34% at 16715.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 88.37 points or 0.33% at 26538.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 12.49 points or 0.15% at 8111.68.

On BSE,1916 shares were trading in green, 1435 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)