Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 137.43 points or 0.67% at 20715.8 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (up 3.22%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.5%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.17%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.74%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.63%), and Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.41%).

On the other hand, Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.46%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.73%), and Exide Industries Ltd (down 0.67%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 199.46 or 0.43% at 46054.

The Nifty 50 index was down 55.25 points or 0.41% at 13502.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 31.78 points or 0.18% at 17651.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 8.78 points or 0.15% at 5864.58.

On BSE,952 shares were trading in green, 1245 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)