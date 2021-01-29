Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 196.56 points or 0.86% at 22996.36 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 10.28%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.79%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 2.08%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.47%),MRF Ltd (up 0.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.79%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.67%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 0.64%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.62%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.51%).

On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.2%), Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 0.84%), and Exide Industries Ltd (down 0.38%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 122.31 or 0.26% at 46996.67.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.45 points or 0.26% at 13853.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 102.24 points or 0.57% at 18136.14.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.66 points or 0.76% at 6072.29.

On BSE,1511 shares were trading in green, 547 were trading in red and 75 were unchanged.

