Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 34.01 points or 1.41% at 2444.16 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 4.22%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.29%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.06%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.55%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.65%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.45%), and DLF Ltd (up 0.27%).

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.33%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.15%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 122.31 or 0.26% at 46996.67.

The Nifty 50 index was up 35.45 points or 0.26% at 13853.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 102.24 points or 0.57% at 18136.14.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.66 points or 0.76% at 6072.29.

On BSE,1511 shares were trading in green, 547 were trading in red and 75 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)