Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1100.15, down 6.38% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.3% in last one year as compared to a 9.07% rally in NIFTY and a 0.55% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1100.15, down 6.38% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 3.5% on the day, quoting at 16466.45. The Sensex is at 55244.61, down 3.47%.Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd has lost around 5.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17428.75, down 3.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1097, down 6.82% on the day. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd tumbled 20.3% in last one year as compared to a 9.07% rally in NIFTY and a 0.55% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 13.39 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

