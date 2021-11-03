RailTel Corp bags Rs 87-cr order from Konkan Railway

The state-run company said that it has received work order worth Rs 86.90 crore from Konkan Railway Corporation.

The order is for design, supply, installation, wiring, testing & commissioning of integrated communication system. The work is to be completed within a period of 18 months.

The company's board will consider Q2 results on 11 November 2021.

RailTel Corporation of India's consolidated net profit jumped 29.2% to Rs 21.13 crore on 20.6% increase in net sales to Rs 304.74 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise is an information and communications technology (ICT) provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. The Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) network covers important towns & cities of the country and several rural areas. The Government of India held 72.84% stake in the company.

Shares of RailTel Corporation were listed on the stock exchanges on 26 February 2021. The stock was listed at Rs 104.60, a premium of 11.28% to the initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 94. The issue was subscribed 42.39 times. The issue opened for bidding on 16 February 2021 and closed on 18 February 2021. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 93-94 per share.

Following the announcement, shares of RailTel Corporation of India rose 0.45% at Rs 122.70. The stock reversed trend after falling as much as 0.41% morning trade.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)