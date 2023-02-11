Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit declines 91.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.82% to Rs 736.78 croreNet profit of Himatsingka Seide declined 91.87% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.82% to Rs 736.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 790.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales736.78790.74 -7 OPM %14.0916.42 -PBDT44.7184.02 -47 PBT3.2543.83 -93 NP2.2027.05 -92
