JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit rises 53.95% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit declines 91.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.82% to Rs 736.78 crore

Net profit of Himatsingka Seide declined 91.87% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.82% to Rs 736.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 790.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales736.78790.74 -7 OPM %14.0916.42 -PBDT44.7184.02 -47 PBT3.2543.83 -93 NP2.2027.05 -92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 15:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU