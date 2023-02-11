Usha Martin consolidated net profit rises 25.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.06% to Rs 833.63 crore

Net profit of Usha Martin rose 25.21% to Rs 83.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 67.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.06% to Rs 833.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 712.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.833.63712.1515.2314.10123.7697.96106.7580.5283.9467.04

