B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 59.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.64% to Rs 7.74 croreNet profit of B N Rathi Securities rose 59.26% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.64% to Rs 7.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.747.79 -1 OPM %23.0012.32 -PBDT2.961.90 56 PBT2.871.80 59 NP2.151.35 59
