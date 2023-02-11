B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 59.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.64% to Rs 7.74 crore

Net profit of B N Rathi Securities rose 59.26% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.64% to Rs 7.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.7.747.7923.0012.322.961.902.871.802.151.35

