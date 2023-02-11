JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit rises 53.95% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 59.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 0.64% to Rs 7.74 crore

Net profit of B N Rathi Securities rose 59.26% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.64% to Rs 7.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.747.79 -1 OPM %23.0012.32 -PBDT2.961.90 56 PBT2.871.80 59 NP2.151.35 59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 15:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU