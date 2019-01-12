Avenue Supermarts standalone net profit rises 2.12% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Avenue Supermarts standalone net profit rises 18.16% in the September 2018 quarter
Avenue Supermarts shares tank over 6% post Q2 earnings
Avenue Supermarts shares jump nearly 4 pc after June qtr earnings
Avenue Supermarts Q2 net jumps 18% to Rs 225 cr
Avenue Supermarts scales record high after robust Q1
-
Sales rise 33.15% to Rs 5450.94 croreNet profit of Avenue Supermarts rose 2.12% to Rs 257.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 251.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 33.15% to Rs 5450.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4093.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5450.944093.89 33 OPM %8.3210.30 -PBDT447.08424.44 5 PBT394.92385.15 3 NP257.11251.77 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU