AVI Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of AVI Polymers reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.06 -100 OPM %00 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0
