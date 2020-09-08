Orchid Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.66 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.01% to Rs 119.16 croreNet Loss of Orchid Pharma reported to Rs 22.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 38.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.01% to Rs 119.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 135.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales119.16135.42 -12 OPM %16.20-9.03 -PBDT6.99-7.08 LP PBT-22.66-38.45 41 NP-22.66-38.45 41
