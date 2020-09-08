JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Oil and Gas shares rise

AVI Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Orchid Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.66 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 12.01% to Rs 119.16 crore

Net Loss of Orchid Pharma reported to Rs 22.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 38.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.01% to Rs 119.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 135.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales119.16135.42 -12 OPM %16.20-9.03 -PBDT6.99-7.08 LP PBT-22.66-38.45 41 NP-22.66-38.45 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 10:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU