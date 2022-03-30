Aurionpro Solutions hits the roof on bagging orders worth 3 million Singapore dollars

Aurionpro Solutions was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 322.35 on the BSE after the company announced order wins from large banks in Singapore.

Integro Technologies (Integro), an Aurionpro subsidiary based in Singapore, has won orders from the two large banks in Singapore.

The orders, together valued more than 3 million Singapore dollars, are for the upgradation & enhancement of the existing Smart Lender system. The contract would be executed over next two quarters.

Shekhar Mullatti, president & global head - banking, Aurionpro, stated: We are delighted to announce these wins. Both the leading banks are our long-time customers and we remain their preferred partners over these years which in itself is a mark of approval of our offerings. We are foreseeing increased traction in coming quarters.

Aurionpro Solutions is a global technology solutions leader that helps enterprises accelerate their digital innovation, securely and efficiently. It combines core domain expertise, thought leadership in innovation, security and leverages industry leading IP to deliver tangible business results for global corporations.

The company reported a 108% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.9 crore on a 28.2% rise in net sales to Rs 129.5 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

On the BSE, 20,108 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13,431 shares in the past two weeks. Over 78% of the total traded quantity was marked for delivery.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)