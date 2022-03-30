Dilip Buildcon advances on emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 1,589 cr-project

Dilip Buildcon jumped 4.17% to Rs 250.50 after the company announced that it has been declared as L-1 bidder by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on a Hybrid Annuity basis in Karnataka.

The scope of the project entails the development of 6 lane access controlled greentield highway from Maradgi S Andola to Baswantpur section of NH- 150C on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) under Bharatmala Pariyojna.

The bid project cost for the 65.50 km long project is Rs 1,589 crore. The project is expected to be completed within 30 months. The operational period will be 15 years from the commercial operation date.

Dilip Buildcon is a full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage and dams with a presence in over 19 states.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 19.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against net profit of Rs 107.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Sales declined 18.23% year-on-year to Rs 2,245.50 crore in Q3 FY22.

