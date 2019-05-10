AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Zenith Exports Ltd, Energy Development Company Ltd, and Global Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 May 2019.

surged 19.98% to Rs 54.05 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33640 shares in the past one month.

soared 19.93% to Rs 64.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 527 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 131 shares in the past one month.

spiked 17.40% to Rs 7.69. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24319 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7422 shares in the past one month.

jumped 16.88% to Rs 7.41. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1898 shares in the past one month.

Global Services Ltd rose 16.16% to Rs 104.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6128 shares in the past one month.

