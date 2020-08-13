JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Cummins India consolidated net profit declines 65.25% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Navneet Education consolidated net profit declines 73.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 59.09% to Rs 331.99 crore

Net profit of Navneet Education declined 73.05% to Rs 39.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 146.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.09% to Rs 331.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 811.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales331.99811.53 -59 OPM %20.6928.29 -PBDT66.99235.87 -72 PBT55.94225.27 -75 NP39.38146.10 -73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 09:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU