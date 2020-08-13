Navneet Education consolidated net profit declines 73.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 59.09% to Rs 331.99 crore

Net profit of Navneet Education declined 73.05% to Rs 39.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 146.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.09% to Rs 331.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 811.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.331.99811.5320.6928.2966.99235.8755.94225.2739.38146.10

