Alfred Herbert (India) consolidated net profit declines 31.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.70 croreNet profit of Alfred Herbert (India) declined 31.25% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.700.70 0 OPM %57.148.57 -PBDT0.490.74 -34 PBT0.450.70 -36 NP0.440.64 -31
