Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 78.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit rises 53.95% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 3.63% to Rs 59.99 crore

Net profit of Suryaamba Spinning Mills declined 78.85% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 59.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales59.9957.89 4 OPM %6.1212.94 -PBDT2.666.35 -58 PBT1.025.14 -80 NP0.773.64 -79

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 15:16 IST

