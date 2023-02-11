Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 78.85% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 3.63% to Rs 59.99 croreNet profit of Suryaamba Spinning Mills declined 78.85% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 59.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales59.9957.89 4 OPM %6.1212.94 -PBDT2.666.35 -58 PBT1.025.14 -80 NP0.773.64 -79
