Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 78.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.63% to Rs 59.99 crore

Net profit of Suryaamba Spinning Mills declined 78.85% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 59.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.59.9957.896.1212.942.666.351.025.140.773.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)