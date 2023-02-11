Navkar Corporation standalone net profit rises 238.10% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Navkar Urbanstructure updates on Dividend
Navkar Corporation standalone net profit rises 98.28% in the September 2022 quarter
Board of Navkar Corporation approves transfer of assets to Adani Logistics
Navkar Urbanstructure standalone net profit declines 77.52% in the September 2022 quarter
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 238.08% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 54.31% to Rs 99.39 croreNet profit of Navkar Corporation rose 238.10% to Rs 42.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 54.31% to Rs 99.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 217.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales99.39217.55 -54 OPM %12.5322.67 -PBDT9.9435.24 -72 PBT2.5621.11 -88 NP42.3312.52 238
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU