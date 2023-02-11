Navkar Corporation standalone net profit rises 238.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 54.31% to Rs 99.39 crore

Net profit of Navkar Corporation rose 238.10% to Rs 42.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 54.31% to Rs 99.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 217.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.99.39217.5512.5322.679.9435.242.5621.1142.3312.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)