Navkar Corporation standalone net profit rises 238.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 54.31% to Rs 99.39 crore

Net profit of Navkar Corporation rose 238.10% to Rs 42.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 54.31% to Rs 99.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 217.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales99.39217.55 -54 OPM %12.5322.67 -PBDT9.9435.24 -72 PBT2.5621.11 -88 NP42.3312.52 238

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 15:16 IST

