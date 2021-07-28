Bajaj Auto Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 3804.2, down 0.45% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.74% in last one year as compared to a 40.05% rally in NIFTY and a 36.72% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bajaj Auto Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3804.2, down 0.45% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 15690.15. The Sensex is at 52353.52, down 0.43%.Bajaj Auto Ltd has lost around 7.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10094.35, down 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3801.65, down 0.44% on the day. Bajaj Auto Ltd jumped 22.74% in last one year as compared to a 40.05% rally in NIFTY and a 36.72% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 21.73 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

