Bajaj Electricals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
PSP Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.44 crore in the June 2020 quarter
PSP Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.22 crore in the June 2020 quarter
PSP Projects skids on cancellation of tender
Intellect Design Arena wins IDC Real Results Award 2020
Intellect Design Arena reports consolidated net profit of Rs 59.18 crore in the September 2020 quarter
-
State Bank of India, Quess Corp Ltd, PSP Projects Ltd and Intellect Design Arena Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 February 2021.
State Bank of India, Quess Corp Ltd, PSP Projects Ltd and Intellect Design Arena Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 February 2021.
Bajaj Electricals Ltd surged 18.44% to Rs 909.5 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47329 shares in the past one month.
State Bank of India spiked 12.73% to Rs 400.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 65.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.8 lakh shares in the past one month.
Quess Corp Ltd soared 12.39% to Rs 713.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 93819 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69174 shares in the past one month.
PSP Projects Ltd added 10.70% to Rs 494.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68328 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44659 shares in the past one month.
Intellect Design Arena Ltd advanced 9.91% to Rs 437.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 79978 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38142 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU