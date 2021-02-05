Bajaj Electricals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

State Bank of India, Quess Corp Ltd, PSP Projects Ltd and Intellect Design Arena Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 February 2021.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd surged 18.44% to Rs 909.5 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47329 shares in the past one month.

State Bank of India spiked 12.73% to Rs 400.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 65.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Quess Corp Ltd soared 12.39% to Rs 713.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 93819 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69174 shares in the past one month.

PSP Projects Ltd added 10.70% to Rs 494.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68328 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44659 shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd advanced 9.91% to Rs 437.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 79978 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38142 shares in the past one month.

