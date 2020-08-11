JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ind-Swift reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.86 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

CARE Ratings consolidated net profit declines 29.06% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 25.12% to Rs 37.38 crore

Net profit of CARE Ratings declined 29.06% to Rs 9.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.12% to Rs 37.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales37.3849.92 -25 OPM %13.5124.26 -PBDT12.5519.69 -36 PBT12.3417.84 -31 NP9.3513.18 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 09:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU