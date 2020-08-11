CARE Ratings consolidated net profit declines 29.06% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 25.12% to Rs 37.38 croreNet profit of CARE Ratings declined 29.06% to Rs 9.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.12% to Rs 37.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 49.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales37.3849.92 -25 OPM %13.5124.26 -PBDT12.5519.69 -36 PBT12.3417.84 -31 NP9.3513.18 -29
