Bajaj Finance AUM stands at Rs 143,700 cr in Q3 FY21

The NBFC disclosed that its assets under management (AUM) stood at approximately Rs 143,700 crore as of 31 December 2020, a tad lower than Rs 145,092 crore as of 31 December 2019.
The company's AUM in Q3 FY21 grew by approximately Rs 7,700 crore as compared to Rs 9,559 crore in Q3 FY20.
The NBFC's customer franchise as of 31 December 2020 stood at at 46.3 million compared with 40.4 million as of 31 December 2019. The company acquired 2.2 million new customers in Q3 FY21 as against 2.5 million in Q3 FY20.
New loans booked during Q3 FY21 were 6 million as compared to 7.7 million in Q3 FY20.
The company's consolidated liquidity surplus stood at approximately Rs 14,600 crore as of 31 December 2020. "The company's liquidity position remains very strong," Bajaj Finance said in a statement.
The company continues to remain well capitalized with capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of approximately 28% as of 31 December 2020.
The non-bank lender's deposit book stood at approximately Rs 23,800 crore as of 31 December 2020 compared with Rs 20,235 crore as of 31 December 2019.
Bajaj Finance is engaged in lending and allied activities. It focuses on consumer lending, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) lending, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and value-added services.
The NBFC's consolidated net profit slipped 36% to Rs 965 crore on 3% increase in total income to Rs 6523 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
