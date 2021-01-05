Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 10.88 points or 0.15% at 7084.29 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, IIFL Securities Ltd (up 4.17%), AAVAS Financiers Ltd (up 3.38%),Dolat Investments Ltd (up 3.05%),Axis Bank Ltd (up 2.26%),L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (up 2.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (up 1.98%), RBL Bank Ltd (up 1.86%), Muthoot Finance Ltd (up 1.65%), LIC Housing Finance Ltd (up 1.57%), and IDFC First Bank Ltd (up 1.43%).

On the other hand, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (down 5%), SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (down 3.55%), and South Indian Bank Ltd (down 1.99%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 99.13 or 0.21% at 48077.67.

The Nifty 50 index was down 39.55 points or 0.28% at 14093.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 10.88 points or 0.06% at 18499.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.65 points or 0.04% at 6130.02.

On BSE,1075 shares were trading in green, 1231 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

