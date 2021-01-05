Hindalco Industries Ltd Slides 1.54%, S&P BSE Metal index Drops 1.09%

Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 0.95% over last one month compared to 9.55% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.68% rise in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 1.54% today to trade at Rs 250.15. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 1.09% to quote at 12093.61. The index is up 9.55 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Coal India Ltd decreased 1.35% and National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 1.27% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 17.58 % over last one year compared to the 18.23% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 0.95% over last one month compared to 9.55% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.68% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 70855 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.61 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 256 on 04 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 85.05 on 23 Mar 2020.

