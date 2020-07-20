Bajaj Finance Ltd in demand

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 3371.25, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.84% in last one year as compared to a 3.19% fall in NIFTY and a 13.9% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finance Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3371.25, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 10984.5. The Sensex is at 37299.46, up 0.75%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has added around 18.69% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10915.7, up 1.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 138.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 40.75 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

