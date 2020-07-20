Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd sees good buying

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 229, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.03% in last one year as compared to a 3.19% drop in NIFTY and a 3.18% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 229, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 10984.5. The Sensex is at 37299.46, up 0.75%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has slipped around 4.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14942.25, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 79.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 229.1, up 2.16% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 22.03% in last one year as compared to a 3.19% drop in NIFTY and a 3.18% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 9.93 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

