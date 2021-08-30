Bajaj Finserv Ltd in demand

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 16533, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 167.08% in last one year as compared to a 48.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 55.7% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16533, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.02% on the day, quoting at 16875.1. The Sensex is at 56667.56, up 0.97%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has risen around 17.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17520.25, up 1.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 16553.45, up 2.05% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up 167.08% in last one year as compared to a 48.19% spurt in NIFTY and a 55.7% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)