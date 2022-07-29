Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

IIFL Securities Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2022.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd lost 6.67% to Rs 9.94 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 45.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

IIFL Securities Ltd tumbled 6.13% to Rs 68.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 59967 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14603 shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd crashed 5.87% to Rs 627.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 50399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21852 shares in the past one month.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd corrected 5.84% to Rs 1377. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71358 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36139 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd fell 4.71% to Rs 187.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

