FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 8.17 points or 0.05% at 15387.5 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 6.76%), Emami Ltd (down 1.75%),DFM Foods Ltd (down 1.47%),Manorama Industries Ltd (down 1.46%),Zydus Wellness Ltd (down 1.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Parag Milk Foods Ltd (down 1.24%), Agro Tech Foods Ltd (down 1.23%), AVT Natural Products Ltd (down 1.13%), Radico Khaitan Ltd (down 1.02%), and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (down 0.91%).

On the other hand, Rossell India Ltd (up 4.27%), Patanjali Foods Ltd (up 4.01%), and L T Foods Ltd (up 3.92%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 465.99 or 0.82% at 57323.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 163.05 points or 0.96% at 17092.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 302.7 points or 1.13% at 26992.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 83.61 points or 1% at 8457.92.

On BSE,2020 shares were trading in green, 1239 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

