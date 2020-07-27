Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 97.65% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 69.14% in the December 2019 quarter
Bajaj Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 37.88% in the March 2020 quarter
Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 0.20% in the March 2020 quarter
CII suggests measures to revive growth of steel industry
Sensex spikes over 800 pts in early trade; Nifty tests 8,400
-
Sales decline 15.26% to Rs 81.98 croreNet profit of Bajaj Steel Industries rose 97.65% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.26% to Rs 81.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 96.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales81.9896.74 -15 OPM %13.345.41 -PBDT9.444.83 95 PBT7.863.87 103 NP5.892.98 98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU