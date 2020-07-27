JUST IN
Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 97.65% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.26% to Rs 81.98 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Steel Industries rose 97.65% to Rs 5.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.26% to Rs 81.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 96.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales81.9896.74 -15 OPM %13.345.41 -PBDT9.444.83 95 PBT7.863.87 103 NP5.892.98 98

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 08:04 IST

