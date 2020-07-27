Texel Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.41% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.70% to Rs 18.26 crore

Net profit of Texel Industries rose 29.41% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.70% to Rs 18.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.18.2627.545.754.790.880.750.690.540.440.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)