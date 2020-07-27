Texel Industries consolidated net profit rises 29.41% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 33.70% to Rs 18.26 croreNet profit of Texel Industries rose 29.41% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.70% to Rs 18.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales18.2627.54 -34 OPM %5.754.79 -PBDT0.880.75 17 PBT0.690.54 28 NP0.440.34 29
