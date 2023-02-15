Balaji Telefilms reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Balaji Telefilms reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.47 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Padmalaya Telefilms reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Nifty trades below 17,500; PSU banks slide for 4th day
Barometers trim losses, media stocks in demand
Sensex spurts 478 pts, Nifty above 17,650 mark, media stocks advance
-
Sales rise 117.10% to Rs 165.43 croreNet Loss of Balaji Telefilms reported to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 26.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 117.10% to Rs 165.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales165.4376.20 117 OPM %2.79-28.02 -PBDT4.55-21.08 LP PBT2.50-24.60 LP NP-1.39-26.15 95
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU