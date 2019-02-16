Balasore Alloys reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.22 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.29% to Rs 297.61 croreNet loss of Balasore Alloys reported to Rs 13.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 19.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.29% to Rs 297.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 317.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales297.61317.60 -6 OPM %-1.1211.29 -PBDT-9.6737.30 PL PBT-17.9129.49 PL NP-13.2219.35 PL
