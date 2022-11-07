Balkrishna Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.80 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 80.85% to Rs 11.46 croreNet loss of Balkrishna Paper Mills reported to Rs 23.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 7.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 80.85% to Rs 11.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.4659.85 -81 OPM %-173.04-4.33 -PBDT-22.44-4.20 -434 PBT-23.98-5.77 -316 NP-23.807.93 PL
