SRF consolidated net profit rises 25.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.72% to Rs 3651.03 croreNet profit of SRF rose 25.77% to Rs 480.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 382.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.72% to Rs 3651.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2814.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3651.032814.53 30 OPM %21.0723.98 -PBDT757.38662.71 14 PBT618.08532.42 16 NP480.99382.45 26
