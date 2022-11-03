SRF consolidated net profit rises 25.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.72% to Rs 3651.03 crore

Net profit of SRF rose 25.77% to Rs 480.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 382.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.72% to Rs 3651.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2814.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3651.032814.5321.0723.98757.38662.71618.08532.42480.99382.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)