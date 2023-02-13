JUST IN
Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 2.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.02% to Rs 6218.10 crore

Net profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose 2.48% to Rs 1633.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1593.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.02% to Rs 6218.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5095.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6218.105095.96 22 OPM %99.5199.83 -PBDT1637.181597.01 3 PBT1633.451593.91 2 NP1633.451593.91 2

