Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 2.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose 2.48% to Rs 1633.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1593.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.02% to Rs 6218.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5095.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

