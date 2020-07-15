Bandhan Bank standalone net profit declines 31.58% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 14.70% to Rs 3018.09 crore

Net profit of Bandhan Bank declined 31.58% to Rs 549.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 803.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 14.70% to Rs 3018.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2631.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3018.092631.3051.5274.31735.121229.71735.121229.71549.82803.62

